Morningstar Investment Services LLC Cuts Stock Position in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC lowered its stake in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,882 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned 0.27% of Core Laboratories worth $4,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 21.7% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Core Laboratories by 5.6% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,485 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Core Laboratories by 0.8% in the first quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 67,185 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Core Laboratories by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 94,280 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Core Laboratories by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

CLB stock opened at $17.16 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Core Laboratories has a 52-week low of $15.21 and a 52-week high of $35.83. The firm has a market cap of $795.02 million, a P/E ratio of 90.32, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.59.

Core Laboratories ( NYSE:CLB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 1.82%. The company had revenue of $120.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Core Laboratories will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is 21.05%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CLB. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Core Laboratories from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $19.50 to $21.30 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, reservoir fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

