Morningstar Investment Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 137,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 16,192 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $9,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 73,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,699,000 after buying an additional 5,874 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 123,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,311,000. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 10.9% in the first quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:EWY opened at $62.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.94. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 52 week low of $55.02 and a 52 week high of $87.77.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Profile

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

