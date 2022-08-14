Morningstar Investment Services LLC Has $17.80 Million Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC trimmed its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 38.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,624 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 57,896 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $17,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,464 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments increased its stake in shares of American Express by 421.5% in the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 8,522 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after buying an additional 6,888 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in American Express by 5.1% in the first quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 50.4% in the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Finally, Round Rock Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the first quarter valued at $318,000. 85.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $165.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $124.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.15. American Express has a 1 year low of $134.12 and a 1 year high of $199.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.27.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.54 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 32.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.80 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $667,353.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on American Express from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer set a $184.00 target price on American Express in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on American Express from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird upgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.53.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

