Morningstar Investment Services LLC Has $2.96 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,331 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $2,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGK. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 81,372.1% during the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,690,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $229,856,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686,156 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 105.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,262,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $427,356,000 after acquiring an additional 3,217,704 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 923.5% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,605,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $162,248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350,616 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,772,000. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 175.3% in the fourth quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 1,759,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $111,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,000 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

VGK opened at $56.34 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.64. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.75 and a fifty-two week high of $70.70.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

