Morningstar Investment Services LLC Increases Position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,603 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $2,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Cerner by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,291,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,014,000 after purchasing an additional 357,352 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Cerner by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,148,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,644,000 after buying an additional 626,551 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP increased its stake in Cerner by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 3,427,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,289,000 after buying an additional 181,146 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Cerner by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,245,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,371,000 after buying an additional 37,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cerner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,636,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Cerner alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Cerner in a research note on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.20.

Cerner Stock Performance

Cerner Company Profile

Shares of Cerner stock opened at $94.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.86. Cerner Co. has a 1-year low of $69.08 and a 1-year high of $95.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

(Get Rating)

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. It offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.