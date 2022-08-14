Morningstar Investment Services LLC Raises Stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 75,172 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,758 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $4,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 272,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,563,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kellogg during the first quarter worth about $1,949,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Kellogg by 13.6% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 39,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 4,751 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth about $420,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kellogg by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. 84.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kellogg Price Performance

Shares of NYSE K opened at $75.62 on Friday. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $59.54 and a twelve month high of $76.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $25.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.05.

Kellogg Increases Dividend

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.13. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 33.77%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. Kellogg’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. This is a positive change from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is 53.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.26, for a total value of $10,122,556.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,462,603 shares in the company, valued at $3,979,859,883.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 876,918 shares of company stock worth $62,188,102. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

K has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Kellogg to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Kellogg from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Kellogg from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.20.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

