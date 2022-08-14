Morningstar Investment Services LLC Raises Stake in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,146,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 300,380 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $22,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LYG. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,024,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after buying an additional 51,154 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 52,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 6,942 shares in the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 31,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 9,905 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 392,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 56,872 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 319,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 23,606 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LYG. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 42 ($0.51) to GBX 45 ($0.54) in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 52 ($0.63) to GBX 55 ($0.66) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 71 ($0.86) to GBX 72 ($0.87) in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 60 ($0.72) to GBX 61 ($0.74) in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 58 ($0.70) to GBX 61 ($0.74) in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lloyds Banking Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Shares of NYSE LYG opened at $2.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.31. The stock has a market cap of $38.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.28. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a fifty-two week low of $1.90 and a fifty-two week high of $3.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a $0.0385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a yield of 4.7%. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

