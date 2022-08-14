Morningstar Investment Services LLC Sells 1,929 Shares of WPP plc (NYSE:WPP)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC lowered its position in shares of WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,929 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned 0.07% of WPP worth $11,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WPP. Argent Trust Co grew its stake in WPP by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 3,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in WPP by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in WPP by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in WPP by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in WPP by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.07% of the company’s stock.

WPP stock opened at $49.75 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.55. WPP plc has a twelve month low of $45.01 and a twelve month high of $83.69.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a $0.9052 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WPP. Macquarie lowered shares of WPP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of WPP from GBX 1,200 ($14.50) to GBX 1,210 ($14.62) in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of WPP from GBX 850 ($10.27) to GBX 750 ($9.06) in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of WPP from GBX 1,330 ($16.07) to GBX 1,260 ($15.22) in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of WPP from GBX 1,185 ($14.32) to GBX 1,230 ($14.86) in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WPP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $958.33.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

