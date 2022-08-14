Morningstar Investment Services LLC Takes Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 59,032 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,151,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Masco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Masco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Masco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Tobam raised its position in shares of Masco by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 1,129 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 93.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MAS shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Masco from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Masco from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Masco from $77.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Masco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.15.

Insider Transactions at Masco

Masco Price Performance

In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total transaction of $520,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 288,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,997,105.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Charles K. Stevens III sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total value of $394,660.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $572,820.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total transaction of $520,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 288,295 shares in the company, valued at $14,997,105.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MAS opened at $55.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.29. Masco Co. has a 12 month low of $46.27 and a 12 month high of $71.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.05). Masco had a net margin of 9.83% and a negative return on equity of 686.15%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Masco’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

Masco Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.11%.

Masco Profile

(Get Rating)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Further Reading

