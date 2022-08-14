Morpheus Labs (MITX) Reaches Market Cap of $3.87 Million

Morpheus Labs (MITX) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. Morpheus Labs has a market capitalization of $3.87 million and approximately $74,421.00 worth of Morpheus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Morpheus Labs coin can now be purchased for about $0.0076 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Morpheus Labs has traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Morpheus Labs Profile

Morpheus Labs (MITX) is a coin. It launched on February 15th, 2018. Morpheus Labs’ total supply is 705,999,995 coins and its circulating supply is 509,999,999 coins. Morpheus Labs’ official website is morpheuslabs.io. Morpheus Labs’ official Twitter account is @morpheus_labs_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Morpheus Labs Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Morpheus Infrastructure Platform is focused on building adaptable blockchain technologies for companies looking into various possible use cases. The Morpheus platform allows you to choose the programing language and blockchain runtimes and provides an interface for users to experiment with blockchain technologies and create applications. Morpheus Infrastructure Token (MITX) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

