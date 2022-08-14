MotaCoin 1-Day Volume Tops $1,054.00 (MOTA)

MotaCoin (MOTA) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 14th. During the last seven days, MotaCoin has traded up 4.7% against the US dollar. One MotaCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. MotaCoin has a total market cap of $160,964.39 and approximately $1,054.00 worth of MotaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MotaCoin alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004120 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004119 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,279.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002336 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001562 BTC.

MotaCoin Coin Profile

MOTA is a coin. It was first traded on March 18th, 2018. MotaCoin’s total supply is 70,453,787 coins and its circulating supply is 55,247,542 coins. MotaCoin’s official website is www.motacoin.net. MotaCoin’s official Twitter account is @Motacoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MotaCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MotaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MotaCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MotaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MotaCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MotaCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.