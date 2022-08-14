MotaCoin 1-Day Volume Tops $1,054.00 (MOTA)

MotaCoin (MOTA) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 14th. During the last seven days, MotaCoin has traded up 4.7% against the US dollar. One MotaCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. MotaCoin has a total market cap of $160,964.39 and approximately $1,054.00 worth of MotaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004120 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004119 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,279.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002336 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001562 BTC.
MotaCoin Coin Profile
MOTA is a coin. It was first traded on March 18th, 2018. MotaCoin’s total supply is 70,453,787 coins and its circulating supply is 55,247,542 coins. MotaCoin’s official website is www.motacoin.net. MotaCoin’s official Twitter account is @Motacoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.
MotaCoin Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for MotaCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MotaCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.