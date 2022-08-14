Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:MCAE) Short Interest Down 37.5% in July

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:MCAE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 37.5% from the July 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III Price Performance

MCAE remained flat at $9.92 during trading hours on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.90 and its 200-day moving average is $9.89. Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III has a 1-year low of $9.37 and a 1-year high of $10.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RPO LLC bought a new position in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III during the fourth quarter worth $247,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III by 280.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 36,180 shares during the last quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III during the first quarter worth $1,490,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III in the first quarter valued at $1,018,000. Finally, Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III in the fourth quarter valued at $454,000.

About Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

