MQS Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,617 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,892 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 126,995 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,235 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 15,930 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 34,410 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Telephone and Data Systems Price Performance

TDS stock opened at $17.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.82 and its 200-day moving average is $17.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.46 and a 1 year high of $21.47.

Telephone and Data Systems Announces Dividend

Telephone and Data Systems ( NYSE:TDS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.11. Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 2.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.76%.

Insider Transactions at Telephone and Data Systems

In related news, Director Clarence A. Davis sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total value of $78,819.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $284,316.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Telephone and Data Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th.

About Telephone and Data Systems

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

