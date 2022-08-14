MQS Management LLC Buys Shares of 13,077 Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK)

MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,077 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 17.9% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 24,375 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $546,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 9.4% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,595 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 3,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 2.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 44,434 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MITK opened at $11.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $515.79 million, a P/E ratio of 83.07 and a beta of 0.64. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.32 and a 1 year high of $23.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Mitek Systems ( NASDAQ:MITK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $39.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.99 million. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 4.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MITK. Northland Securities cut their price target on Mitek Systems from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. TheStreet cut Mitek Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Mitek Systems in a report on Friday, April 29th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Mitek Systems from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Mitek Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mitek Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.67.

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and web browsers to facilitate digital consumer experiences.

