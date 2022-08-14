MQS Management LLC Buys Shares of 4,878 LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,878 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LKQ. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of LKQ by 1,152.5% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 217,327 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,046,000 after purchasing an additional 199,975 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of LKQ by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,070 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of LKQ by 74.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,197 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of LKQ by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,042 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of LKQ by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 50,249 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 3,067 shares during the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get LKQ alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at LKQ

In other LKQ news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 5,000,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total transaction of $251,750,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,552,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $632,031,012.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,617 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total value of $88,304.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,203 shares in the company, valued at $830,235.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 5,000,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total transaction of $251,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,552,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,031,012.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,071,617 shares of company stock valued at $255,658,904. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LKQ Stock Up 1.8 %

LKQ stock opened at $56.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.91. The company has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.40. LKQ Co. has a twelve month low of $42.36 and a twelve month high of $60.43.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 9.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

LKQ Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. LKQ’s payout ratio is 23.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LKQ. MKM Partners assumed coverage on LKQ in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research raised LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

About LKQ

(Get Rating)

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.