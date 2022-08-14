MQS Management LLC Invests $207,000 in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,225 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.50.

In related news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.31 per share, with a total value of $293,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,623.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.31 per share, with a total value of $293,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,623.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total value of $319,561.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,153 shares in the company, valued at $4,693,586.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 48,148 shares of company stock valued at $1,945,960 in the last ninety days. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DAL opened at $34.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.89. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.09 and a 52 week high of $46.27. The stock has a market cap of $22.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.50 and a beta of 1.20.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.27). Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 1.43%. The company had revenue of $13.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

