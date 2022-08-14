MQS Management LLC Invests $216,000 in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

MQS Management LLC bought a new position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Timken in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Timken in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Timken in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Timken in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Timken in the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. 80.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Timken from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Timken from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised Timken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Timken to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Timken from $84.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.22.

TKR stock opened at $68.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The Timken Company has a twelve month low of $50.85 and a twelve month high of $79.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.37 and its 200-day moving average is $60.61. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.61.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.31. Timken had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Timken Company will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.10%.

In related news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 9,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.94, for a total value of $570,089.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,134,400.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Timken news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 9,511 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.94, for a total transaction of $570,089.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,134,400.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 8,484 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.78, for a total value of $583,529.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,891,626.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,333 shares of company stock worth $1,828,622 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

