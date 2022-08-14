MQS Management LLC Invests $253,000 in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUB. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 211.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,071,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,264,000 after acquiring an additional 727,704 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,085,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,468,000 after buying an additional 211,005 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,808,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,770,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,343,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,089,000 after buying an additional 64,913 shares during the period. 69.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AUB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Compass Point dropped their target price on Atlantic Union Bankshares to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of AUB stock opened at $34.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.15. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 12-month low of $31.44 and a 12-month high of $42.67. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.07.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 31.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. This is an increase from Atlantic Union Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Atlantic Union Bankshares news, Director Ronald L. Tillett sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.48, for a total transaction of $86,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,579.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

