MQS Management LLC Makes New $206,000 Investment in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Black Knight by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in shares of Black Knight by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 5,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Black Knight by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 11,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Black Knight during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Black Knight by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

Black Knight Stock Up 1.9 %

BKI stock opened at $67.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.91. Black Knight, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.00 and a fifty-two week high of $84.27.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BKI shares. Raymond James cut Black Knight from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Black Knight from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Black Knight from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Black Knight from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.17.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage, home equity loans, and lines of credit; Servicing Digital, a web and mobile solution for consumers that provides easy access to customized timely information about their mortgages; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and HELOCs.

