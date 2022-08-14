MQS Management LLC Makes New $249,000 Investment in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI)

MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Standex International by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Standex International by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Standex International by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Standex International by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Standex International by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Standex International from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. William Blair raised shares of Standex International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

Standex International Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE SXI opened at $98.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Standex International Co. has a 1 year low of $79.02 and a 1 year high of $121.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.07 and its 200-day moving average is $96.23.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $184.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.35 million. Standex International had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Standex International Co. will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

Standex International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio is 20.55%.

Standex International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 5th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Standex International Profile

(Get Rating)

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

Featured Stories

