MQS Management LLC Makes New Investment in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU)

MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCU. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 49,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 3,588 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 5,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 41,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 6,078 shares during the last quarter.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Stock Up 1.4 %

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas stock opened at $11.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.10 and its 200 day moving average is $13.73. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. has a 12-month low of $10.61 and a 12-month high of $21.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.83.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA operates as a beverage company in Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Paraguay, and Uruguay. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

