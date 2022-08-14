MQS Management LLC Makes New Investment in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 218.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. 95.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SPB opened at $69.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.29. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.28 and a 12-month high of $107.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is 68.02%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SPB shares. TheStreet lowered Spectrum Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Spectrum Brands from $122.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Raymond James started coverage on Spectrum Brands in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Spectrum Brands from $114.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Spectrum Brands from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington and LumaBella brands.

