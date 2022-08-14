MQS Management LLC Takes $228,000 Position in Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER)

MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Xperi by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,869,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,347,000 after acquiring an additional 95,030 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Xperi by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,213,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,949,000 after buying an additional 332,657 shares during the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP raised its stake in Xperi by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 1,010,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,100,000 after buying an additional 92,616 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in Xperi by 7.5% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 714,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,377,000 after buying an additional 49,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its stake in Xperi by 8.6% during the first quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 503,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,729,000 after buying an additional 40,035 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Xperi alerts:

Xperi Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:XPER opened at $16.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.00 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.14. Xperi Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $13.39 and a 12 month high of $21.92.

Xperi Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 26th. Xperi’s payout ratio is -52.63%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on XPER shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of Xperi in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Xperi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Xperi Profile

(Get Rating)

Xperi Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer and entertainment product/solutions licensing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Intellectual Property Licensing and Product. The Intellectual Property Licensing segment primarily licenses its innovations to companies in the entertainment industry under the Adeia brand.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xperi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xperi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.