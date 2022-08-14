MQS Management LLC Takes Position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,301,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,732 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Oshkosh by 1.7% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,357,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,244,000 after buying an additional 38,633 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Oshkosh by 3.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,315,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,546,000 after buying an additional 67,028 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Oshkosh by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,773,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,865,000 after buying an additional 38,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Oshkosh by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,323,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,211,000 after buying an additional 192,302 shares in the last quarter. 94.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OSK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Oshkosh from $107.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $97.00 price target on Oshkosh in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America cut Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $103.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Oshkosh from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Oshkosh from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.87.

NYSE OSK opened at $86.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Oshkosh Co. has a 52-week low of $77.89 and a 52-week high of $125.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.88. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.32.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.53). Oshkosh had a return on equity of 4.02% and a net margin of 1.53%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.62%.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

