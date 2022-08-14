Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Short Interest Update

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,080,000 shares, a drop of 31.1% from the July 15th total of 5,920,000 shares. Currently, 6.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 717,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days.

In related news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 46,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.32, for a total value of $1,762,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 654,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,090,671.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 138,000 shares of company stock worth $5,566,000 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COOP. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 12,377.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,841,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826,469 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,125,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,582 shares during the period. HG Vora Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 80.6% in the 1st quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 3,250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 168.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 792,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,197,000 after purchasing an additional 497,500 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 325.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 647,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,590,000 after purchasing an additional 495,600 shares during the period. 83.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:COOP traded up $0.75 on Friday, hitting $46.73. 577,317 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 564,739. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.53. Mr. Cooper Group has a 52 week low of $35.81 and a 52 week high of $52.34. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.49.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $599.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.70 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 39.35% and a return on equity of 11.01%. On average, research analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on COOP. TheStreet raised Mr. Cooper Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. BTIG Research began coverage on Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Mr. Cooper Group to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.25.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

