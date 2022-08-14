mStable USD (MUSD) Price Hits $1.00

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 14th. mStable USD has a market cap of $40.92 million and approximately $13,508.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One mStable USD coin can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00004064 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, mStable USD has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,484.02 or 0.99910525 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00048053 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004132 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001269 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001863 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00026542 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001517 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000051 BTC.

mStable USD Profile

mStable USD (MUSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin. mStable USD’s official message board is medium.com/mstable. The official website for mStable USD is mstable.org.

Buying and Selling mStable USD

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade mStable USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy mStable USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

