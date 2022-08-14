MUFG Securities EMEA plc Acquires 17,444 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 260.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,153 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,444 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $3,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in Applied Materials by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,984,883 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $6,292,021,000 after acquiring an additional 183,501 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,869,799 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,385,603,000 after buying an additional 1,609,461 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,268,369 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,661,525,000 after buying an additional 2,209,223 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,016,315 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,671,813,000 after buying an additional 62,513 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,933,311 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,248,387,000 after buying an additional 1,003,013 shares during the period. 77.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

AMAT opened at $110.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $96.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.60 and its 200 day moving average is $115.16. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.67 and a 12-month high of $167.06.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.35 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 57.17% and a net margin of 27.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Materials

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total transaction of $1,294,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 93,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,040,484.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Applied Materials from $135.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen cut their price target on Applied Materials from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $133.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.04.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

