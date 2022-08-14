MUFG Securities EMEA plc Acquires 994 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 37.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,673 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,741,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 60,584 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,163,000 after purchasing an additional 22,452 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,445 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 64,629 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ALB opened at $281.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $169.93 and a 1-year high of $291.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $224.51 and its 200 day moving average is $217.46.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.66. Albemarle had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 6.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 21.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 71.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALB shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Albemarle from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Albemarle from $368.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Albemarle from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Albemarle from $243.00 to $293.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Albemarle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.05.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

