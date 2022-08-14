MUFG Securities EMEA plc Acquires Shares of 111,100 Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 111,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,461,000. Expeditors International of Washington accounts for about 0.2% of MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. MUFG Securities EMEA plc owned about 0.07% of Expeditors International of Washington as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the first quarter worth approximately $193,000. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 13,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the first quarter valued at $508,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 15.3% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 73,064 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,537,000 after acquiring an additional 9,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 166.1% in the first quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 6,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 3,839 shares during the period. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $107.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $100.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.07. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a one year low of $92.58 and a one year high of $137.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 42.95%. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on EXPD. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.38.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.