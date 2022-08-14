MUFG Securities EMEA plc Grows Stock Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 1,525.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 305,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 286,800 shares during the period. Activision Blizzard accounts for 0.3% of MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $24,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 29.0% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 2.4% during the first quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 5,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 6.1% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 10,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $816,158.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 186,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,930,305.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Activision Blizzard Stock Performance

A number of analysts recently commented on ATVI shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.30.

ATVI opened at $80.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.40 and a 12-month high of $86.90. The company has a market cap of $63.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.66, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.08 and its 200 day moving average is $78.88.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Activision Blizzard Profile

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.