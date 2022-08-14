MUFG Securities EMEA plc Has $1.99 Million Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc lessened its position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 51,302 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 4,585 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $1,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVS. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 34,255,198 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,289,366,000 after purchasing an additional 14,576,547 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 708.9% in the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 1,715,651 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $66,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503,557 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 8,835,528 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $332,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,622 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 832.4% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,019,100 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $38,359,000 after purchasing an additional 909,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 138.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,167,495 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $44,950,000 after purchasing an additional 677,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.33% of the company’s stock.

LVS stock opened at $38.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 1.25. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a one year low of $28.88 and a one year high of $48.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.35.

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.05). Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 31.93% and a net margin of 45.39%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.40 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Las Vegas Sands to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. UBS Group set a $42.00 price target on Las Vegas Sands in a report on Monday, June 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Las Vegas Sands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.38.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

