MUFG Securities EMEA plc Invests $4.05 Million in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 52,006 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,051,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 3.0% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,520 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,583 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 18.4% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,922 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,728 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 15.5% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 19,404 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after buying an additional 2,606 shares in the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $65.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $71.75 billion, a PE ratio of 7.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.28. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.40 and a 12-month high of $98.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $8.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 21.91%. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This is a positive change from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.25%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MU shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Micron Technology from $115.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Wedbush cut their price target on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Raymond James lowered Micron Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Micron Technology from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Micron Technology from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.54.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

