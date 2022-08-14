MUFG Securities EMEA plc Purchases New Position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 15,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,418,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MAN. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in ManpowerGroup by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 2,664 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 48,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,721,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 78.5% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 11,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 5,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 1,120,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. 95.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAN opened at $81.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.92. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.70. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a one year low of $73.66 and a one year high of $123.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.19.

ManpowerGroup ( NYSE:MAN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 2.04%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 8.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com cut ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial cut ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ManpowerGroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut ManpowerGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on ManpowerGroup to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ManpowerGroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.67.

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.69, for a total value of $52,014.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,639.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

