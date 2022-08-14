MUFG Securities EMEA plc Sells 140 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc lessened its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 74.0% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 5,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 85.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,392,000. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Up 1.5 %

CAT opened at $196.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.45. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.08 and a fifty-two week high of $237.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $188.88 and its 200 day moving average is $202.95. The stock has a market cap of $103.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.01.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.17. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 37.29%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.60 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 38.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.38.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 2,757 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.13, for a total value of $590,356.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

