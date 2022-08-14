MUFG Securities EMEA plc Sells 1,610 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc reduced its holdings in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 56.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,232 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,610 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Baidu were worth $163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BIDU. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Baidu in the 4th quarter valued at $364,024,000. ARGA Investment Management LP grew its position in shares of Baidu by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 2,653,659 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $351,079,000 after buying an additional 968,082 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Baidu by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,579,686 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $383,831,000 after purchasing an additional 571,418 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Baidu by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,390,455 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $355,676,000 after purchasing an additional 568,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,831,355 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,016,437,000 after acquiring an additional 543,004 shares in the last quarter. 71.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BIDU. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Baidu from $221.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Mizuho cut their price target on Baidu from $300.00 to $285.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Baidu from $243.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Baidu from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on Baidu from $330.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.21.

Baidu Price Performance

Baidu Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ BIDU opened at $140.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $143.50 and a 200 day moving average of $140.38. The firm has a market cap of $48.50 billion, a PE ratio of -18.76, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.70. Baidu, Inc. has a one year low of $101.62 and a one year high of $182.60.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

