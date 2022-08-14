MUFG Securities EMEA plc Takes $14.06 Million Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 117,800 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,064,000. Akamai Technologies comprises about 0.2% of MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Akamai Technologies during the first quarter worth $737,000. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 8,627 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 12.2% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,796 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the first quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 329,453 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $38,557,000 after purchasing an additional 22,571 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

AKAM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $118.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $118.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $95.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.17. The company has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.90 and a 1-year high of $123.25.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.04. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $903.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

