MyNeighborAlice (ALICE) Price Hits $2.95 on Major Exchanges

MyNeighborAlice (ALICE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 14th. One MyNeighborAlice coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.95 or 0.00011952 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MyNeighborAlice has a total market cap of $90.18 million and approximately $42.01 million worth of MyNeighborAlice was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MyNeighborAlice has traded up 7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MyNeighborAlice alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24,655.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004057 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004166 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004053 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004111 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002074 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00037415 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.57 or 0.00128029 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.06 or 0.00065132 BTC.

About MyNeighborAlice

MyNeighborAlice (ALICE) is a coin. It was first traded on March 2nd, 2021. MyNeighborAlice’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,600,000 coins. MyNeighborAlice’s official Twitter account is @MyNeighborAlice.

Buying and Selling MyNeighborAlice

According to CryptoCompare, “My Neighbor Alice is a multiplayer builder game, where anyone can buy and own virtual islands, collect and build exciting items and meet new friends. Inspired by successful games such as Animal Crossing, the game combines the best of the two worlds – a fun narrative for regular players who want to enjoy the gameplay experience as well as an ecosystem for players who want to collect and trade NFT:s, even if they have no idea what an NFT is. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyNeighborAlice directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MyNeighborAlice should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MyNeighborAlice using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MyNeighborAlice Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MyNeighborAlice and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.