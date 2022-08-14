National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $509.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.67 million. National Vision had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 4.28%. National Vision’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. National Vision updated its FY22 guidance to $0.65-$0.77 EPS.

National Vision Stock Performance

NASDAQ EYE opened at $35.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 36.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.66. National Vision has a 52-week low of $22.59 and a 52-week high of $65.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EYE. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Vision by 6.9% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 43,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 2,823 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in National Vision by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 901,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,787,000 after acquiring an additional 5,334 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in National Vision by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in National Vision during the second quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in National Vision during the first quarter worth about $203,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About National Vision

Several research firms recently weighed in on EYE. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of National Vision from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on National Vision from $65.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.29.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

