National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.65-$0.77 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.99-$2.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.05 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ EYE traded up $1.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,358,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,104,282. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.66. National Vision has a 52-week low of $22.59 and a 52-week high of $65.92.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.13. National Vision had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 4.28%. The firm had revenue of $509.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that National Vision will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EYE. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on National Vision from $65.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded National Vision from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $51.67.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of National Vision by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,551,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,721,000 after buying an additional 1,070,444 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its position in National Vision by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,411,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,638,000 after buying an additional 515,072 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in National Vision by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,994,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,464,000 after buying an additional 258,848 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC boosted its position in National Vision by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 181,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,875,000 after buying an additional 54,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in National Vision by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,337,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,283,000 after buying an additional 49,586 shares during the last quarter.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

