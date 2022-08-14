Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) Short Interest Update

Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 91,900 shares, a decrease of 19.5% from the July 15th total of 114,100 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 138,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVGS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Navigator in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Navigator in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Navigator from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd.

Get Navigator alerts:

Navigator Price Performance

NYSE NVGS opened at $11.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.18. Navigator has a 1 year low of $7.84 and a 1 year high of $15.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $888.34 million, a P/E ratio of -76.73 and a beta of 1.87.

Institutional Trading of Navigator

Navigator ( NYSE:NVGS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The shipping company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.06). Navigator had a negative net margin of 2.95% and a positive return on equity of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $98.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Navigator will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gagnon Securities LLC raised its stake in Navigator by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,985,578 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $17,612,000 after purchasing an additional 174,499 shares during the period. Steinberg Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Navigator by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Steinberg Asset Management LLC now owns 1,296,762 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,502,000 after purchasing an additional 19,299 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Navigator by 1.2% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,115,988 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $13,626,000 after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Navigator by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 1,092,564 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,691,000 after acquiring an additional 118,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of Navigator by 2.1% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,045,559 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $12,766,000 after acquiring an additional 21,425 shares during the last quarter. 32.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Navigator

(Get Rating)

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of April 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 53 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Navigator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navigator and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.