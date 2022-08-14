Needham & Company LLC Boosts Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Price Target to $55.00

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Roblox from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Roblox from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Roblox from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Roblox from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Roblox from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roblox presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.88.

Shares of NYSE RBLX opened at $51.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.65. The company has a market cap of $27.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.84 and a beta of 1.88. Roblox has a 12 month low of $21.65 and a 12 month high of $141.60.

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $639.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.43 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 95.60% and a negative net margin of 25.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Roblox will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 7,882 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $239,139.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 208,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,321,126.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 32,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $991,966.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 839,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,484,902.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 7,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $239,139.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 208,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,321,126.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RBLX. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Roblox by 412.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Roblox during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 68.00% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

