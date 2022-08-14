Needham & Company LLC Increases N-able (NYSE:NABL) Price Target to $11.00

N-able (NYSE:NABL – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $10.50 to $11.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.91% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of N-able from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Shares of NYSE NABL opened at $10.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion and a PE ratio of 144.31. N-able has a 1 year low of $8.12 and a 1 year high of $15.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

N-able ( NYSE:NABL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $91.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.16 million. N-able had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 4.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that N-able will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of N-able during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of N-able by 438.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 71,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 57,900 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of N-able by 7,627.8% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 31,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 31,503 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of N-able by 182.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 608,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,476,000 after buying an additional 393,070 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International acquired a new stake in shares of N-able during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $565,000.

N-able, Inc provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers (MSPs) in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. Its software platform is designed to be an enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow.

