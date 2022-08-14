NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS) Insider Sells $15,165.00 in Stock

NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating) insider Kevin Yuann sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $15,165.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 216,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,184,417.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Kevin Yuann also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 11th, Kevin Yuann sold 1,500 shares of NerdWallet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.83, for a total transaction of $13,245.00.

On Thursday, June 9th, Kevin Yuann sold 1,500 shares of NerdWallet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total transaction of $16,710.00.

On Thursday, June 2nd, Kevin Yuann sold 1,396 shares of NerdWallet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.99, for a total transaction of $16,738.04.

NASDAQ NRDS opened at $10.93 on Friday. NerdWallet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.07 and a 12 month high of $34.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in NerdWallet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in NerdWallet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in NerdWallet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in NerdWallet by 762.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 12,431 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in NerdWallet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Institutional investors own 49.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of NerdWallet from $27.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.79.

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers. The company's platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

