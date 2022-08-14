NestEGG Coin Price Tops $0.0003 (EGG)

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 10.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 13th. NestEGG Coin has a market cap of $11,374.09 and $1.00 worth of NestEGG Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NestEGG Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, NestEGG Coin has traded down 22.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003804 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.39 or 0.00144920 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00009320 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About NestEGG Coin

EGG is a coin. NestEGG Coin’s total supply is 42,342,655 coins. The official website for NestEGG Coin is www.nesteggcoin.com. NestEGG Coin’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling NestEGG Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NestEGG Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NestEGG Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NestEGG Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

