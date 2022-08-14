New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the July 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership Stock Performance
NEN remained flat at $79.50 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,750. New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership has a 12 month low of $54.46 and a 12 month high of $85.00.
New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership
About New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership
New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership engages in acquiring, developing, holding for investment, operating, and selling real estate properties in the United States. It owns and operates various residential apartments, condominium units, and commercial properties located in Massachusetts and New Hampshire.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (NEN)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
Receive News & Ratings for New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.