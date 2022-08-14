New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the July 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership Stock Performance

NEN remained flat at $79.50 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,750. New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership has a 12 month low of $54.46 and a 12 month high of $85.00.

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership

About New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership by 127.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $439,000.

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership engages in acquiring, developing, holding for investment, operating, and selling real estate properties in the United States. It owns and operates various residential apartments, condominium units, and commercial properties located in Massachusetts and New Hampshire.

