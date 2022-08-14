New Providence Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NPAB) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

New Providence Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NPAB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a drop of 22.7% from the July 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

New Providence Acquisition Corp. II Price Performance

Shares of New Providence Acquisition Corp. II stock remained flat at $10.00 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,705. New Providence Acquisition Corp. II has a 52-week low of $9.55 and a 52-week high of $10.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.93.

Institutional Trading of New Providence Acquisition Corp. II

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in New Providence Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth about $148,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Providence Acquisition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $304,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in shares of New Providence Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $397,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in New Providence Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $496,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in New Providence Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $497,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.44% of the company’s stock.

About New Providence Acquisition Corp. II

New Providence Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the consumer industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

Further Reading

