New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.10-$0.17 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $920.00 million-$930.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $944.06 million. New Relic also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to -$0.07–$0.04 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NEWR. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of New Relic from $45.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of New Relic in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of New Relic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of New Relic from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of New Relic from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $77.50.

New Relic Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of New Relic stock opened at $69.41 on Friday. New Relic has a 52-week low of $41.66 and a 52-week high of $129.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.01 and a 200-day moving average of $62.10.

Insider Activity

New Relic ( NYSE:NEWR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The software maker reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.04. New Relic had a negative net margin of 27.05% and a negative return on equity of 68.32%. The company had revenue of $205.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.92 million. Analysts predict that New Relic will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other New Relic news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.48, for a total transaction of $92,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 5,463,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,927,258.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other New Relic news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.48, for a total transaction of $92,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 5,463,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,927,258.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William Staples sold 4,002 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $173,406.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,161,430.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 117,437 shares of company stock valued at $6,677,391. Corporate insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Relic

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of New Relic in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,724,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of New Relic by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,973,747 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $332,645,000 after buying an additional 49,388 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of New Relic by 12.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 239,105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,991,000 after buying an additional 25,772 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of New Relic by 71.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,633 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,988,000 after buying an additional 24,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of New Relic by 282.4% in the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 32,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,174,000 after buying an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About New Relic

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.

Further Reading

