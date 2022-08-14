NewEdge Wealth LLC Acquires 12,504 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 41.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,440 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,504 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UBER. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $987,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 117,500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $4,395,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 64,800 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 20,169 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 53,318 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $3,613,000. Institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $32.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.78. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.90 and a 52 week high of $48.88. The company has a market capitalization of $64.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($1.08). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 39.39% and a negative return on equity of 69.83%. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 105.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on UBER. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp began coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.75.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 87,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $2,745,909.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 141,944 shares in the company, valued at $4,437,169.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

