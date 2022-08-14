NewEdge Wealth LLC Acquires 1,675 Shares of Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX)

NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,405 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC owned 0.09% of Global X FinTech ETF worth $749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FINX. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X FinTech ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Global X FinTech ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Global X FinTech ETF during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 7,194.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Investors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Global X FinTech ETF during the 4th quarter worth $74,000.

NASDAQ FINX opened at $26.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.15. Global X FinTech ETF has a 1 year low of $20.68 and a 1 year high of $53.07.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th.

