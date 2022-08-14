NewEdge Wealth LLC Acquires 636 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,600 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Coinbase Global by 13.5% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,904,434 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $927,428,000 after acquiring an additional 583,576 shares in the last quarter. IDG Technology Venture Investment IV LLC bought a new stake in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth $431,538,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth $337,747,000. Sozo Ventures GP II L.P. bought a new stake in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth $273,832,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Coinbase Global by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 617,315 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $155,791,000 after acquiring an additional 126,753 shares in the last quarter. 39.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Coinbase Global from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $600.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $275.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.52.

Insider Activity

Coinbase Global Trading Up 7.7 %

In other news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total value of $73,313.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,906,977.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III purchased 385,260 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.93 per share, for a total transaction of $25,014,931.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,091,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,891,483.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total transaction of $73,313.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,220 shares in the company, valued at $2,906,977.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 36.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Coinbase Global stock opened at $90.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.77. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.83 and a 12-month high of $368.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $19.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.80 and a beta of 3.59.

Coinbase Global Profile

(Get Rating)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Featured Stories

